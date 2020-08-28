General News of Friday, 28 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Residents along Odaw river unhappy with progress of work, call for different contractor

play videoA section of the Odaw River

Residents around the Odawna River in Accra have called for a different contractor over what they say is a shoddy work done to alleviate pressure of the river during rains.



The Odaw river drainage, constructed over two decades ago, has been weakened and unable to accommodate the pressure of the river during rains due to lack of maintenance.



The current progress at the time of GhanaWeb’s visit to the area on August 28, 2020 shows a heap of sand drained from the river with some residents worried about the outcome should it rain heavily.



Some residents who spoke to the news team expressed their displeasure with the progress of work while others described it as shoddy.



“This heap of sand is a waste material and if this is not removed, the heap will go back into the river once more which will bring about another problem,” one resident said.



Another said: “It is only when it’s time for elections that we see them trying to do some work here properly. Even as they drain some of the sand from the river, they still manage to leave a heap there and that cannot be counted as a complete work at all.”



Watch the video below:









Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.