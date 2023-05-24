Resident appeals for new transformer, threatens demonstration at Denkyira Atobiase

Regional News of Wednesday, 24 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Central Region



Residents of Denkyira Atobiase in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality of the Central Region has appealed to the government through the Ministry of Energy to provide a new electricity transformer to improve power supply in the area.



They said the community has been experiencing low power voltage and total darkness due to the unavailability of a reliable power supply.



"We need a new transformer to access electricity in our community, in this 21 century do we have to beg for electricity?" they lamented.



The community records various power cuts, deficit among others which was affecting the daily activities especially businesses in the area.



The provision of the transformer was necessary due to the fast-growing nature of the town and demand for supply of electricity for their business purposes.



They alleged the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) had refused to repair or replace their main transformer which caught fire a year ago.



In an interview with Ghanaweb, Kwame Appiah, a resident noted that a lot of their electric appliances have been destroyed due to the situation.



Describing the situation as ‘disheartening and ‘unfortunate’ he said the community had tolerated that for a year and could not bear it any longer and would hit the street soon to vent their anger on authorities if the situation was not resolved.



He pleaded to the ECG to come to their aid and help them resolve the current agony facing the community.



Thomas Oppong, the Unit Committee member noted that letters and reports made to the Assembly and other bodies had proved futile and was necessary to go further with their appeal.



He said the circumstance had resulted to nurses and teachers refusal to accept postings. Oppong disclosed that the workers run away if they realised there are no light in the community.



"Many government workers posted to serve the community have either packed out or run away after noticing the problem", he said.



He added that thieves have taken advantage of their predicament to step up activities since the community faces total darkness.



Denkyira Atobiase community has a population of over 600 where most of the residents are engaged in farming activities.