Reshuffle: Akufo-Addo to reward pro-Ofori-Atta NPP members, punish 'rebels' - Report

For several months Ghanaians have demanded and expected a major reshuffle in the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Advocates of the reshuffle have cited the state of the economy and the non-performance of some appointees including ministers to support their course.



With some key ministers in his government resigning in the last few days, the president is reported to be preparing for a major announcement where changes will be made in his government.



According to the reports, the president is looking at dismissing some of his appointees, bringing on board new ones and reassigning others.



With several factors available for the president to consider in the upcoming reshuffle, there is a growing belief that some people will be rewarded while others will be punished.



One of the factors said to be key in the president’s consideration is the support or otherwise given amidst the calls for the dismissal of the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.



This assertion is corroborated by the names that have started emerging ahead of the president’s announcement.



The government, aside battling an economic crisis, has been pushing back against calls for Mr Ofori-Atta’s removal.



Despite surviving a censure motion moved in parliament by the minority, there remains a force in the New Patriotic Party also demanding the removal of the minister.



The NPP 'rebels' made up of over 80 members of parliament, may have succeeded in registering their displeasure with the performance of the finance minister. But the anti-Ofori-Atta NPP members may take a hit from the impending reshuffle.



Adansi Asokwa MP, K. T. Hammond, who was the co-chair of the ad hoc committee that sat on the finance minister’s censure motion is tipped to be rewarded for his loyalty in defending the embattled minister.



The member of parliament for Nhyiaeso, Stephen Amoah, is also tipped for an appointment while the former Minister of State for National Security, Bryan Acheampong is also expected to be rewarded for his loyalty towards the defence of Ofori-Atta.



Meanwhile, other persons committed to the defence of the finance minister are also expected to receive various appointments including positions of CEOs and management in the various State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs).



It is also expected that the minister for finance will maintain his position in the upcoming reshuffle.



However, persons who have been vocal against the finance minister stand a chance of losing their positions.







