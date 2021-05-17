Research design should be guided by sound theory, variables and philosophy – Dr. Assibey Bonsu

General News of Monday, 17 May 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Lecturer in Communication Design at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr. Ginn Assibey Bonsu has advised researchers to allow sound theory and variables from philosophy to guide their research design and questions.



Delivering a keynote address at a virtual webinar organized by the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) on the theme, “Qualitative Data Processes and Analyses”, Dr. Assibey said, “every research philosophy which has got to do with ontology, epistemology, and ideology, there’re underpinning paradigms which governs what is seen as real.”



“And these research paradigms have got to do with how we discover, explain, develop and evaluate our research,” he said.



Dr. Ginn Assibey was of the view that research must be underpinned by a specific philosophy which then informs the purpose of the study and how data will be collected and analyzed.



He further touched on research design indicating that, “research design is the systematic approach for obtaining and analyzing data.”



Dr Assibey also used what he called “research quadrant” to explain to attendees how to approach a research design.



On interview guide as a data gathering tool, Dr. Assibey urged researchers to be aware of “member checking” exercise which offers respondents an opportunity to proofread a transcribed version of their interview to avoid modifications or adjustments.



“Member checking has got to do with ensuring that whatever has been written is right, and it is done by the interviewee,” said Dr. Assibey Bonsu.



Attendees were given the opportunity to either ask questions or contribute to the event.



Director of the Directorate of Research, Innovation and Development (DRID) at GIJ, Dr. Etse Sikanku, on behalf of the Institute and attendees expressed their gratitude and sincere appreciation to Dr. Assibey Bonsu for his succinct presentation and hope to host him again on May 21, 2021 for another insightful encounter.