Rescue victims of sexual violence – Community leaders charged

Godfrey Ebo Arhin, Senior Investigator at CHRAJ interacting with the people

Mr Godfrey Ebo Arhin, a Senior Investigator at the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) on Monday urged leaders in communities to rescue young people who suffer Sexual Gender-Based Violence (SGBV).



Speaking at a Sensitization programme organized for traditional and opinion leaders in five selected communities in the Kpone Katamanso and La Nkwantanang Municipalities, Mr Arhin said rescuing and protecting victims of SGBV is very vital for the growth of communities.



“You should not handle SGBV cases at home as it is against the Domestic Violence Act. Young persons who are victims of sexual violence need to be well protected and should be assisted to seek legal redress or gain access to justice as enshrined in the Children’s Act 1998 Act 560,” he said.



The programme was organized by Global Action for Women Empowerment (GLOWA), to equip community members with the requisite knowledge on how to deal with issues concerning sexual violence.



It was on the theme: “Enough! Empowering Women, Girls, Boys and Men to take Positive Action in ending sexual gender-based violence in Ghana.”



Mr Arhin noted that the safety of children is paramount and urged the youth not to sleep on their rights when they are abused.



The sensitization programme which forms part of activities to address issues on SGBV is being funded by the European Union and spearheaded by a consortium made of Oxfam IBIS (Denmark), Oxfam Ghana, Oxfam Liberia, Foundation for Community Initiative, WiLDAS/Ghana, and WiLDAF Mali.





