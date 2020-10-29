Politics of Thursday, 29 October 2020

Source: My News GH

Rescue Mission: You can’t be trusted – Ofori-Atta chastises Mahama on economy

John Dramani Mahama, former president of Ghana

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta has chastised former President John Dramani Mahama, saying, a leader who cannot run the economy is a leader who can never be trusted to deliver.



Presenting the First Quarter 2021 Budget Estimates in Parliament on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, Mr Ofori-Atta said leadership is about the economy and the character of the leader.



“It is about knowing how to grasp the problems, the expertise to find solutions, the courage to take bold decisions, the conviction to stay the course, the competence to get it fixed, the compassion to cushion the impact on the people, and the vision to create new and transforming opportunities for the people out of the situation”, he pointed out.



Mr John Mahama has been accusing the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government particularly the Finance Minister, saying he has been churning out doctored figures to fool the international community.



But Mr Ofori-Atta said, “I recall how in 2014, ‘according to a Bloomberg annual table’, the cedi was the worst-performing currency in the entire world, only managing to perform better than war-torn Ukraine’s Hryvnia.”



“Indeed, in dollar terms, the former President took an economy that was $64 billion in 2013 and shrunk it down to $55 billion in 2016. This means that after four years in office, the Mahama administration managed to achieve an unenviable record of reducing the Ghanaian Economy by nearly $10 Billion.”



“ These Mr Speaker, are the facts,” he said.

