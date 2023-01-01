Republic of Yempɛ Nokware - Nigel Gaisie births cryptic nation for 2023 prophecy

General News of Sunday, 1 January 2023

Prophetic Hill Chapel founder, Nigel Gaisie opted to use cryptic messaging in his 2023 prophecy session at the 31st WatchNight service of his church.



He 'revealed' a series of phrophecies bordering on a nation called the "Republic of Yempɛ Nokware" which republic had similarities to ongoings in Ghana.



Gaisie repeatedly told his congregation that the prophecies were not directed at Ghana but the new Republic that he serially made reference to.



He issued the disclaimer at the beginning before stressing same at the end. "This year’s prophecy is not to the people of Ghana, it is to the people of the Republic of ‘Yempɛ Nokware.’ God bless you…. Have we prophesied, are we safe?" he asked rhetorically.



This becomes the second fictional country he has referred to in his New Year prophecies, last year's prophecy was directed at the nation referred to as "Umuofia."



Police directive and innuendo-laced peophecies



In Ghana, 31st December watch night service has become a major Christian calendar event and over the years, the issuance of prophecies foretelling the events of an upcoming year has equally become synonymous with the services held on New Year’s Eve.



After taking office as Inspector-General of the Ghana Police Service in August 2021, Dr George Akuffo Dampare instituted several reforms which included reviving and enforcing existing laws.



A few days before New Year’s Eve in December 2021, the Ghana Police Service released a statement cautioning pastors to desist from issuing prophecies that are misleading and can cause fear.



The statement by the police was premised on provisions in the constitution that prescribe as a crime the publication or production of a statement, rumour or report that is likely to cause fear and alarm.



According to the police, such an offence makes any culprit liable to a prison term of not less than five years.



Days before the 2022 New Year’s eve, the Ghana Police Service in a statement issued on December 27, 2022, reminded prophets and pastors of the consequences of “illegal communication of prophecies.”



According to the police, the caution in 2021 “contributed greatly in creating an environment where people are able to freely profess their faith without unnecessary anxiety and fear of impending death or harm.



“As the year 2022 draws to a close, we wish to once again entreat the general public, especially faith-based groups to ensure continuous compliance with the law as it relates to the communication of prophecies."







“Let us continue to remember that whereas we have the right to practise our faith in religion, freedom of worship and speech, this right must be exercised in the violation of the rights of others and the public interest,” the police statement added.



Once, again the police directive has attracted varied reactions with some prophets calling it a bluff.



Prophet Nigel Gaisie, who has reacted to the reminder, has been clear to state that he will not be cowed by any threat from the police.



Despite his attempted show of bravado, the events of December 31, 2022, like the recent police statement remind us that prophets and pastors have taken a cue from the caution issued by the police and will most likely tow the line when the holy spirit descends during watch night service of December 31, 2022.











