General News of Thursday, 11 March 2021

Source: 3 News

Reports that YEA ‘Deputy Director beats girlfriend to death’ factually wrong – YEA

Youth Empowerment Agency (YEA) has denied the claim

The Youth Empowerment Agency (YEA) has said media reports that indicate that a Deputy Director of YEA in Akatsi District has beaten his girlfriend to death are factually inaccurate.



A statement signed by the Director, Corporate Affairs, Kwasi Afriyie said there is no such position as Deputy Director for YEA at the district level.



The report indicated that a deputy director of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) Philip Caezar Kumah has allegedly beaten his girlfriend to death at Akatsi North in the Volta region.



According to the Volta Regional Police PRO, Sgt. Prince Dogbatse, the victim Elizabeth Yesutor, complained to her friends about the constant abuse by her lover but failed to heed to advice to report the abuses to the police.



“I had background information on the issue and so I asked the victim to report to the police but that didn’t happen. The gentleman is now in our custody and hopefully, we’ll be going to court today, then we’ll see what happens.”



But the YEA statement said “The Youth Empowerment Agency has sighted a news item carried by the Ghana Times Newspaper and some online portals captioned “Akatsi North YEA Deputy Director Allegedly Beats Girlfriends to Death.” The news further states that the suspect is currently in the custody of the Ghana Police Service.



“The facts as stated by the Paper on the Youth Empowerment Agency is not entirely the case and a little verification from the agency would have positioned differently.



“Firstly the agency does not have any administrative position like a Deputy Director at the District Level, thus there is no position like that.”