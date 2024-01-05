Reports of politically-motivated changes in Armed Forces 'unfortunate,' 'unwarranted' - Anthony Acquaye

General News of Friday, 5 January 2024

Security policy expert at the Centre for Security Dialogue and Peace Advocacy (CSDPA), Anthony Acquaye, has condemned a publication alleging that there was confusion in the military over the possible appointment of a new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).



The publication, which went viral on social media, claimed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had decided to remove the current CDS, Rear Admiral Seth Amoama, and replace him with the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, after a meeting with the security commanders at the Jubilee House on January 2, 2024.



The publication also suggested that the appointment of a new CDS would pose a threat to the country's peace and security ahead of the 2024 general elections and that it would result in the retirement of all senior officers who were above or equal to Major General Oppong-Peprah in rank.



In a press release issued on January 5, Anthony Acquaye described the publication as "unfortunate and unwarranted" and said that it had the potential to create "unnecessary tension, fear, and panic" within the military and the society at large.



The statement said that the publication was based on a "very serious sentimental agenda" and that it failed to enlighten the public on the norm in the military service, where any officer appointed as CDS would have his or her seniors and mates who were below his or her rank retire or go on diplomatic attachment outside the country.



“As Security and Peace Think Tank, we deem it important to set the record straight that, such publication is unfortunate and unwarranted and must not be tolerated in our security landscape, since it has the tendency to create unnecessary tension, fear, and panic within and among the military hierarchy, officers, soldiers and the Ghanaian society at large and can further threaten the security, peace and stability of our dear country,” the statement read.



The statement also stated that the president had the constitutional power to appoint and terminate the CDS in consultation with the Council of State, and that there was no fixed tenure for the CDS.



It also cited the historical examples of Major General Alexander G. V. Paley, who served as the first CDS from 1954 to 1960, and Major General Edwin Kwamina Sam, who served as the CDS for only nine days in 1979.



The statement further stated that the governing party would never appoint a CDS who did not believe in its political philosophy, and that there should not be any element of surprise in the leadership style of whoever would be appointed as the CDS.



“Furthermore, it must be made clear that the governing party will never appoint a CDS who do not believe in the guiding principles of their political party, so whether the current CDS is maintain or change, whoever will be appointed obviously believes in the governing party's philosophy and for this matter there should not be any element of surprise in leadership style,” it continued.



The statement also expressed concern over the allegation that some party loyalists would be promoted to take up sensitive positions and use them to brutalise citizens during the 2024 general election.



It said that such an allegation was "gravest" and that it should not be ignored, as it could jeopardise the peace and stability of the country.



“The CSDPA calls on the public to disregard the publication and to support the security agencies to maintain law and order in the country.



"Regarding the promotion of some party boys to take up certain sensitive positions with the intention to use them to brutalise citizens during the 2024 General, with keen interest the center strongly think such allegation is gravest and must not be swept under carpet, all stakeholders must understand that, we have only one Ghana and so it is paramount to safeguard the peace we are enjoying as a country today, tomorrow and forever,” it concluded.



For Immediate Release



Friday, 5 January, 2024



PUBLICATION SUGGESTING CONFUSION IN THE MILITARY WAS UNWARRANTED



The Centre for Security Dialogue and Peace Advocacy (CSDPA) has intercepted a publication that has gone viral on the media space revealing the outcome of a meeting held on 2nd January 2024 between the president Nana Addo Darkwa Akufo - Addo and the commands of the various security architectures in the country at the Jubilee House.



According to the publication, the upshot of the meeting was for the president to remove the current Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Real Admire Amoamah and usher in the current Chief of Army Staff ( COAS) Major General Opong - Peprah as the CDS.



Critical analysis of the said publication seems to push a very serious sentimental agenda that makes it look like appointing of a new CDS is a threat to the country's peace and security going into 2024 general election, which absolutely should not be so. Again, the publication portray a picture of deliberate attempt to retire all senior officers who senior Major General Opong - Peprah should he be appointed, instead of enlightening the public the norm in the military service, that should any officer at the highest rank be appointed as CDS, his or her seniors including his mate who are below his or her current rank will have to go home or on a diplomatic attachment outside the country.



As Security and Peace Think Tank, we deem it important to set the record straight that, such publication is unfortunate and unwarranted and must not be tolerated in our security landscape, since it has the tendency to create unnecessary tension, fear, and panic within and among the military hierarchy, officers, soldiers and the Ghanaian society at large and can further threaten the security, peace and stability of our dear country.



It is imperative to state unequivocally that the President per constituting instrument, article 214 has the power in consultation with the Council of State to appoint CDS and terminate his or her seniors appointment, since there is no stipulated period mandated by him or her to stay in office. The actual fact is that, since the initiative of the CDS position, the only person who had stayed in office for long was Major General Alexander G. V. Paley, from 1954 to 1960 that was 5–6 years and also double as the first CDS in the history of Ghana. After his regime, all regimes had stayed in office either 4 years or below, and even as below as 9 days, that was Major General Edwin Kwamina Sam, regime from 27 November 1979 6 to December 1979.



Furthermore, it must be made clear that the governing party will never appoint a CDS who do not believe in the guiding principles of their political party, so whether the current CDS is maintain or change, whoever will be appointed obviously believes in the governing party's philosophy and for this matter there should not be any element of surprise in leadership style.



On the issue of promoting, it must be made clear that the promotion of senior officers is under the authority of the President and military high commands and that this is not automatic.



Regarding the promotion of some party boys to take up certain sensitive positions with the intention to use them to brutalise citizens during the 2024 General, with keen interest the center strongly think such allegation is gravest and must not be swept under carpet, all stakeholders must understand that, we have only one Ghana and so it is paramount to safeguard the peace we are enjoying as a country today, tomorrow and forever



Anthony Acquaye, PhD (s)



Security Policy Expect, CSDPA



