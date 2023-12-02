Reporting date for fresh SHS students remains unchanged – Ministry of Education insists

General News of Saturday, 2 December 2023

The Ministry of Education has maintained that the reopening date for fresh Senior High School students remains December 4, 2023.



The Ministry was responding to the numerous calls made by some Ghanaians and particularly the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin for the date to be pushed to the first week of January.



“The house calls on and urges the Minister of Education to reconsider the directive by the Ministry of Education to students and authorities, including teaching and non-teaching staff, to resume academic work on Monday, December 4, 2023.”





“The house proposes for the consideration of the Ministry of Education the first week of January 2023 for the resumption of academic work in these schools. The Minister of Education is directed thereafter to report to brief the house on Monday, December 4.”



The reporting date for the fresh students according to the GES is for both single and double-track students.



Speaking on the matter, spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, Kwasi Kwarteng said “Resumption date for students within the SHS space remains Monday, December 4, 2023. The expectation is that students report on the first day. But let me also hasten to add that, the first-year students who are unable to report on the first day will not automatically lose their slots. Students can report the following day or even the following week, as we have always witnessed. If you look at the academic calendar, it had already been within the public space for some time now and the expectation was that parents, guardians, and even students prepared ahead of time,” he added.