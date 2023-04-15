Reported tribal comment: Mahama won’t be distracted by dirty propaganda – Mogtari

General News of Saturday, 15 April 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The spokesperson for former President John Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogatari has said Mr. John Mahama will not be distracted by any dirty propaganda.



“The attention of the John Mahama Campaign has been drawn to a fake quote attributed to the former President purportedly attacking Ashantis.



“The said publication, which has been sourced to UTV, an Accra based television station is false,” madam Mogtari indicated in a disclaimer.



According to her, President Mahama has not made any such statement, either on his campaign rounds or to UTV.



“We believe this is yet another disinformation campaign to cause disaffection for Mr. John Mahama, and demand a retraction and apology from UTV.



“Mr. Mahama remains focused on his ‘Building the Ghana we want Together’ campaign and will not be distracted by such dirty propaganda,” madam Mogtari stated.