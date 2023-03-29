Report to school - Savannah Region GES appeals to 1st year SHS students

Regional News of Wednesday, 29 March 2023

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

First Year Senior High School (SHS) Students in the Savannah Region are yet to report to schools after they have been placed after weeks of admission according to the education directorate of the region.



The PRO of the Savannah Region Education Directorate Mr. Kpiirika Jatuat said Management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) in the Savannah Region have observed through their monitoring that, some candidates of the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) who are now in first year at the various SHS are still at home.



Mr. Jatuat in an interview on Bole based Nkilgi FM disclosed that most of the students have been admitted in the various SHS in the Savannah Region but failed to report to the schools.



Kpiirika Jatuat on behalf of the management of the Savannah Regional Education Directorate made a passionate appeal to parents, guardians, teachers as well as the media and other important stakeholders in the region to encourage the said students to report to their respective Senior High Schools within the region as soon as possible for effective teaching and learning to take place.



He indicated that the free SHS secretariat in collaboration with the GES will be conducting head counts across all SHS’s within the region and across the country of which all first year students are expected to be present in their respective schools to take part in that important exercise.



Meanwhile, first year SHS students were expected to report to their respective schools on February 20, 2023 across the country but many of them are still home with reasons best known to themselves.



Earlier in January 2023, the Savannah regional education directorate made same appeal to parents whose wards attend Senior High Schools in the region to ensure they report to school.