Report to police - Government condemns NDC attack on journalist at Odododiodioo

General News of Sunday, 15 October 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Ministry of Information has condemned the attack on Citi FM journalist Akosua Otchere by supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Friday, October 13, 2023, in Odododiodio.



The Ministry through a statement asked the station to report the matter to the Police and the National Media Commission (NMC).



According to the statement, Journalists or Media houses must not be subjected to any form of harassment, intimidation, or attack simply for doing their work.



“The Ministry has urged the station to formally report the incident to both the Ghana Police Service and the NMC for appropriate action to be taken against the perpetrators.”



The reporter had gone to the party office to cover the screening of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate aspirants in Accra’s Odododiodio seat.



A mob of NDC supporters attacked the reporter, twisting her hand and stealing her phone.



This occurred when members of one of the candidates’ camps vandalised party property, including chairs and an air conditioner, and threw stones at the vetting committee, claiming unfair treatment.



