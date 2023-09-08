Report those who attacked Alan's polling agent and have them arrested - Dr. Otchere-Ankrah to NPP

Politics of Friday, 8 September 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Governance lecturer at the Central University, Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah has charged the leadership of the New Patriotic Party to report the violent incidents that characterized their Super Delegates Conference to the Police.



He called on the NPP leaders not to sweep the allegations, particularly that of intimidation against Alan Kyerematen's polling agent during the election, under the carpet.



Alan Kyerematen, a presidential aspirant, has withdrawn from the party's upcoming presidential election citing issues of intimidation, violence and the party skewing results in favor of a candidate.



"After having carefully analysed the results of the said elections, it is absolutely clear to me from events leading to, during and after the elections, that the Special Delegates Conference was strategically and tactically skewed in favour of one particular Aspirant. The pronouncements made by some leading Members of our Party both before and after the elections, also lend weight to my observations.



"The level of intimidation of varying intensity, directly and indirectly unleashed on a significant number of Delegates at various Voting Centers across the sixteen regions, is unprecedented in the history of our Party. In addition, the fact that my Polling Agent in the North East region has suffered severe damage to his eye sight, arising from his bold and courageous effort to ensure compliance with the very rules and regulations for the conduct of the elections as approved by the Presidential Elections Committee, will forever remain a dark spot in the history of internal elections within the Party. This incident and various acts of violence and collusion, reported in other Voting Centers, are appalling, unconscionable, and despicable", he said in a press statement.



Dr. Otchere-Ankrah asked the national executives of the NPP to take these allegations seriously ensuring the people who attacked the polling agent face the full rigors of the law.



"I expected the party executives, particularly the national executives, and the Electoral Committee would issue a statement about this incident and also report to the Police. In fact, the Police officers who were at the scene should have arrested the perpetrators but they failed to do that...they should report to the Police and every person involved should be arrested. It is a criminal matter," he said on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' show.



He warned the NPP against disregarding the concerns of Alan Kyerematen stating any attempt by him to splinter from the party will have an adverse impact on the good fortunes of the NPP.



"Like it or hate it, Alan is a force," he stressed.



