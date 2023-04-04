Report any person who attempts suicide to the police - Professor Osafo urges

General News of Tuesday, 4 April 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Head of Psychology Department at the University of Ghana, Professor Joseph Osafo has offered education to Ghanaians on how to handle persons who attempt to commit suicide.



Noting that suicide is a mental health disorder, Professor Osafo urged Ghanaians to adopt a calm approach and treat any person attempting to take his or her life with love, referring him or her to a Psychologist.



Making his submissions on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show, the Senior Psychologist urged any person who finds someone trying to take his or her life or exhibiting signs of committing suicide to also report immediately to the Police.



He advised; "If you see that someone wants to take his or her own life, it is a medical emergency . . . you can call a Police officer. There's nothing wrong with that as the officer can offer help."



He cautioned against abuse of such persons stressing, "when you find someone who wants to commit suicide, don't beat the person. If there's nothing you can do to help, you can call the Police".



He also admonished the Police to be professional in handling persons with suicidal tendencies.