Repent or face sanctions - NDC National Chairman caution party wreckers

Friday, 5 April 2024

Source: GNA

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has warned supporters of the party to desist from acts that could distract efforts of the Party to win power in the December 7 elections.



He cautioned that the party hierarchy would not hesitate to apply severe sanctions against such supporters, who are bent on thwarting measures put in place to recapture power.



Asiedu Nketia gave the warning when he addressed supporters and constituency executives at Agona West as part of his tour to the Central Region.



The National chairman was accompanied by the Central Regional Chairman, Prof Richard Asiedu, and other National Executives of the party.



Asiedu Nketia and his entourage earlier addressed supporters at various wards and branches at Agona Nyakrom, Nkum, Kwamang, Upper and Lower Bobikuma, and Agona Abodom.



He expressed grave concern about the protracted disputes in the area being perpetuated by “conflict investors’’ in the Agona West branch of the party and called for an immediate ceasefire to enable the party to win the upcoming elections.



Asiedu Nketia said it was strange that since the parliamentary primary was held last year, Agona West had never seen peace but rather a divided front which has serious repercussions on the party’s activities.



Asiedu Nketia ordered Ernestina Ofori Dangbey, the Parliamentary Candidate, to as a matter of urgency, resolve all misunderstandings, and embrace and unite all losers who contested the primary to get on board to support her campaign to achieve their objective.