Repay Ken Ohene Agyapong with resounding victory - Bannerman charges delegates

Diasporia News of Thursday, 26 October 2023

Source: Prince Adjei, Contributor

A Canadian-based Ghanaian businessman and philanthropist, George Bannerman has appealed to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam constituency to repay Hon. Ken Agyapong with a resounding victory in the forthcoming presidential primaries of the party.



Bannerman asserted that this is the only way the party members in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam constituency can repay the NPP presidential aspirant for the enormous contribution made to them since 2012.



Bannerman, who has an identical image as Hon. Ken Agyapong has relocated to Ghana to pitch a camp in Ajumako Enyan Essiam constituency and is bent on ensuring victory for Member of Parliament (MP) for the Assin Central Constituency in the November 4 election, considering Agyapong’s unflinching support, commitment and loyalty to the party, and what he can do should he become the flagbearer.



He made these comments when he engaged the media after one of his campaign tours in the constituency for Ken Agyapong, which is dubbed the 'Hope Campaign'.



“Hon. Ken Ohene Agyapong is a man of his word. He is very honest and disciplined and doesn’t joke with the party grassroots any day he gets the opportunity to speak for the party. He has the party at heart most, especially the Polling Station Executives who always work tirelessly at their various Polling Stations during election year to ensure victory for the party. He (Hon. Ken Agyapong) must be appreciated for his tremendous contributions to the party by voting massively for him to do more. Never disappoint such a hardworking and committed patriot on the day of the elections,” he said.



Bannerman, who traces his roots from Breman Essiam, in the constituency has toured almost every part of the constituency canvassing votes for 'Showdown' man.



George Bannerman’s 'Hope Campaign' commenced in Essiam, his hometown where he interacted with his people. He continued in Ba Zone from Abeadze, Kokoyanko, Asikado, Osedzi and Gyebil on the first day of his tour.



George and his team stormed back into Essiam Zone when they met delegates from Bekoso, Ahamakobua, Anamosi, Breman Fawomanye, and Denkyendu on the second day of the Hope Campaign.



The team never rested despite their tiredness and proceeded to Bisease Zone, Sonkwa Zone and part of Ba Zone.



The Hope Campaign team suspended their round when Mr George Bannerman was involved in a gory accident during their rounds and needed to seek medical attention.



However, the team is hoping to wrap up the tour in Enyanmaim zone in the coming days.



