General News of Sunday, 17 January 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

Repair fractured relationship with CSOs, media – TESCON to NPP, government

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Tertiary education wing of the governing New Patriotic Party, TESCON, in the Eastern Region wants the party and government to repair its fractured relationship with Civil Society Organisations(CSOs) and the media.



A statement issued by the Eastern Regional TESCON Coordinator, Charles Opoku said the party must focus on building bridges between the government and the CSOs and not burn them.



“It’s trite knowledge that some of these media guys and CSOs have been unreasonable in their criticisms and unduly vilified the President and his officials in such a manner that suggest ill motive and hidden agenda on their part. However, we could have managed them well. We could have been tactful in exposing them without getting personal and excessively apprehensive.”



The statement further added that the Akufo-Addo administration in its second term ought to consider engaging the CSOs in policy-making and implementation.



“There must be a deliberate effort to solicit for their inputs on major policy decisions. However, it must be made known to them, at the outset, that their suggestions and inputs are not binding on government,” the statement said.



Below is the full Statement



NPP MUST REPAIR ITS ANTAGONISTIC RELATIONSHIP WITH CSOs AND THE MEDIA



By Charles Opoku (Eastern Regional TESCON Coordinator)



Prior to 2017, the NPP had a progressive and warm working relationship with Civil Society Organizations and the media although these two groups, in several instances, opposed and questioned the efficacy of our manifesto promises like Free SHS, 1D1F etc.



Sadly, we have spent our energies in the last 4years creating enmity between the government and them (CSOs and the Media).



It’s trite knowledge that some of these media guys and CSOs have been unreasonable in their criticisms and unduly vilified the President and his officials in such a manner that suggest ill motive and hidden agenda on their part. However, we could have managed them well. We could have been tactful in exposing them without getting personal and excessively apprehensive.



The government should understand that these people want recognition and somewhat relevance in policy making and implementation.

So in the 2nd term of President Akufo-Addo, I suggest that the government should involve them in policy making and implementation.



There must be a deliberate effort to solicit for their inputs on major policy decisions. However, it must be made known to them, at the outset, that their suggestions and inputs are not binding on government.



CSOs and the media are not the repository of wisdom and obviously, they are not infallible. They have made grave mistakes in their quest to criticize the government in the past and such blunders are bound to happen as we move forward. Regardless, the government and party folks should be circumspect about how we respond to them in such situations.



Over the years, we have called them names and used unprintable words to describe their persons. I’m a culprit! That must cease forthwith. That energies should be redirected to project the achievements of the government.



We have proven them wrong by successfully implementing policies like Free SHS and NABCO which they vehemently opposed and said they will fail. Therefore, going forward, our focus must be on building bridges and not burning them. They have nothing to lose but we have something to protect.



Cheers ????



#Presidoo