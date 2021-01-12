General News of Tuesday, 12 January 2021

Source: 3 News

Reopening of schools bad, reconsider decision – Medical Practitioner to govt

A Medical Practitioner Dr. Denis Bortey has disagreed with the decision by the government to reopen schools.



His stance follows the increasing number of Coronavirus cases in the country lately.



Ghana’s active cases of Coronavirus stood at 1,261 as of 7 January 2021, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) reports.



The GHS said 338 individuals have died with 54, 631 recoveries.



President Akufo-Addo in his 21st COVID-19 update to the nation on Sunday, January 3 announced the reopening of schools after he said it was safe to do so.



Students have accordingly, reported to the schools to continue their education.



But speaking in an interview with Johnnie Hughes on the New Day Show on TV3, on Tuesday 12 January, Dr Bortey dissented on the decision to reopen schools, saying “I beg to differ with this thing about going back school."



“I think we should look at it again in terms of the kids going back to school because now the numbers are going up, and if we look at the microcosm, the picture I’m looking at, the microcosm and I should extrapolate it to the whole community, then it’s getting that bad, every now and then people are calling me: I am having this symptom, of the people who I ask to go and do the COVID test, about 70% come out positive, I mean it’s that bad.”



He further suggested that the schools can maximize the use of Virtual Learning technologies to teach the students rather than gathering all of them in the classroom.



“For me knowing where we are coming from, the immediate past of politics and then festivities, probably we should have waited a bit before going back to school. Maybe try to manage the situation and make the numbers go down again,” he noted.









