Regional News of Thursday, 14 January 2021

Source: Albert Kuzor, Contributor

Reopening of Schools: Ho basic schools get 10,000 nose masks

Benjamin Komla Kpodo making the donation

As part of measures to fight against the Coronavirus as schools across the country resume in the next couple of days, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ho central, Benjamin Komla Kpodo has donated recycle nose masks to the Municipal Education Directorate.



The Ho Municipal Education Director, Mr. Raphael M. Amenyo received the items, 10,000 masks on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 and expected to share it among the various basic schools across the municipality.



Speaking after receiving the masks, the Director said the MP’s intervention has come at the right time because “ this morning we were even discussing how we will go about the schools to know the number of people who actually reported, we want to know the attitude of our teachers in the schools and then we want to know the furniture situation, so as he has come with this, as Oliver Twist we are still pleading that the authorities should come to our aid by supporting us with logistics and other things so that we can go to the schools and continue the go back to school campaign”.



He then promised to ensure fair distribution of the masks as soon as schools are in section.



The MP said, his intervention is to complement the government’s efforts to fighting against the pandemic as schools reopen and he will make available additional nose mask for the various High schools within the municipality.



Mr. Kpodo who was elected by the constituents to represent them in parliament for the third time revealed that he will support the directorate to adequately share the masks by “...giving you Ghc,5,000 to fuel your motorbikes and cars so that you can go to every school”, adding that the items worth about Ghc 10,000.



He, however, appealed to teachers, pupils and parents to do the needful in other to prevent any possible spread and contracting of the virus.



MP, Benjamin Kpodo has been active in the fight against the COVID-19 in his constituency, Ho central and has donated several items and personal protective equipment to the various health and educational institutions, trade unions and individuals in the area.