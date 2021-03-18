General News of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Source: Peace FM

Reopening date for SHS 1 students not postponed - GES

play videoDirector-General of the GES, Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has shot down reports that the reopening date for first-year Senior High Students has been rescheduled again.



Per an earlier communique, the freshers are supposed to be in school starting tomorrow.



The service had earlier postponed the reopening from Wednesday, 10 March 2021 to Thursday, March 18, 2021.



“Management had decided that the reopening of schools for first-year students should be rescheduled for Thursday, March 18 through to Sunday, March 21, 2021” a press release signed by Anthony Boateng, the Deputy Director-General of GES indicated.



This was to “give parents and guardians some additional time to prepare the students for school and for the schools to have additional time to prepare to receive them…the spread-out period is to enable the schools to structure the admission processes in such a way that not too many students get crowded at the school at one particular point in time”.



Reports are however rife that the reopening date has been postponed again.



Speaking to this on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo', the Director-General of GES, Prof Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, stated that the reopening date remains March 18 through to March 21, 2021.



Double Track



Unlike earlier indications that there will be no double track for the first-year students, Prof Opoku-Amankwa says it has been reintroduced to ensure adherence to the COVID safety protocol.



However, all the students will report to school before they are divided into the gold and green track; and this will be done by the school according to the GES boss.







