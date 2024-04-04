Renowned Ghanaian composer Elder SK Ampiah dies at 99

General News of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Renowned Ghanaian composer and elder of the Apostolic Church-Ghana, Samuel Kofi Ampiah, has passed away at the age of 99.



His death occurred on Sunday, March 31, 2024, and was announced by the church on Wednesday, citinewsroom.com reports.



Elder S.K. Ampiah is reported to have dedicated over 60 years of service to the Apostolic Church-Ghana, where he served as an elder and contributed significantly as a minister by composing numerous Pentecostal songs for the church and the wider Christian community.



Among his notable compositions are well-loved songs such as “Sɛ w’ahu Yesu a ma ne nwuma pa no ntena wo mu”, “Mo mma yɛn mma Yesu mo”, “Awurade gyina m’akyi”, and “Yesu ne wu na,” among others.



In a statement, the Apostolic Church-Ghana expressed its deepest sympathies to the Ampiah family for their loss, acknowledging Elder Ampiah's profound impact on both the church and the realm of Christian music.



NAY/AE



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



