Renovation work on 400 year old Sudanese Mosque completed

Regional News of Friday, 9 February 2024

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The Bole Sudanese-style Mosque estimated to be over 400 years old which partly collapsed as a result of heavy rains on September 17, 2023, has been renovated by the members of the community with the assistance of individual Bole natives.



The partial collapse of the Mosque, one of the few remaining old Mosques in Northern Ghana became a huge concern to many individuals and organisations with many appealing to the people of Bole not to destroy the Mosque completely as has happened to similar Mosques in the area.



A fundraising was launched by Bole-based Nkilgi FM towards restoration works on the old Mosque and it yielded about Gh¢15,000 which has been judiciously used for the work.



The work was done by local architects through the use of similar materials used to build the Mosque over 400 years ago with the primary materials being anthills, that is known to withstand rain when caked as well as certain types of trees.



Even though officials of the Ghana Museums and Monuments Board from Accra visited Bole and promised to assist in the renovation, the community never heard from them.



The elders and youth of the Nyimange Community in Bole who are custodians of the Mosque mobilized to do some work while waiting for the Ghana Museums and Monuments Board.



Many are rejoicing that the Bole Sudanese Style Mosque, with its grand domes and intricate minarets, has been restored.



The presence of the historic Mosque located in the center of Bole in the Savannah Region and assumed by some historians to be the oldest mosque in Ghana partly collapsed after a downpour on Sunday, September 17, 2023.



The Mosque located in the predominantly Muslim area of Bole (Nyimange) has not only provided a place of worship for the community but has also attracted visitors who marvel at its beauty and historical significance.



An Imam of the Bole Ancient Mosque, Alhaji Abdallah Nuhu Kamagtey who spoke to Bole-based Nkilgi FM on behalf of the Chief Imam of Bole, the elders and people of Nyimange community in Bole said they appreciate all contributions of individuals towards the renovation of the work.



He prayed for all who contributed in cash and items and those who used their labour and expertise for the restoration of the Mosque.



Alhaji Abdallah Nuhu Kamagtey appealed to the general public to assist them buy paint to finish the work.