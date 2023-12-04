RenewPAC Summit 2023 sets the stage for EU-Africa collaboration in Dakar

General News of Monday, 4 December 2023

The RenewPAC Summit 2023 has kicked off in Dakar, Senegal, uniting influential figures from Europe and Africa to deliberate on fostering sustainable development across both continents. Under the theme "Europe and Africa: How to Foster Sustainable Development," the summit will run from December 3 to December 5, 2023.



The summit organized by the Renew Europe Group in the European Parliament, builds on the success of the 2022 Summit held in Marrakech and will feature insightful sessions, engaging discussions, and esteemed speakers.



The RenewPAC Summit aims to bring together liberal leaders from Europe and Africa, addressing shared priorities and emphasizing sustainable development.



The summit is a collaborative effort involving prestigious liberal institutions such as Liberal International, the Friedrich Naumann Foundation, the African Liberal Network, the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE Party), the European Democratic Party (EDP), and the European Liberal Forum.



The official opening ceremony, scheduled for December 4, will feature addresses by H.E. Macky Sall, President of Senegal, MEP Nicola Beer, Vice President of the European Parliament, Hakima El Haite, President of Liberal International, and Gilbert Noël Ouedraogo, President of the African Liberal Network.



The summit will cover critical topics, including EU-Africa trade relations, tools for fostering sustainable development, youth unemployment, and migration. There will be roundtable discussions on various issues, such as democracy, good governance, and the green energy transition.



The event includes networking opportunities, a pitch session on the next big idea for EU-Africa cooperation, and a prestigious official reception at the Presidential Palace hosted by President Macky Sall.





As part of the programme outline for RenewPAC 2023, December 3 will witness a pitch session and dinner hosted by the Friedrich Naumann Foundation.



December 4 will be dedicated to the official opening ceremony, roundtable discussions, and an official lunch. The day will conclude with an official reception at the Presidential Palace.



December 5 will feature discussions on democracy, general assembly meetings, panels on green energy transition, EU-Africa students' mobility, and various roundtable discussions.



The RenewPAC Summit 2023 promises to be a dynamic and impactful gathering of minds and voices committed to positive change, with a singular mission of uniting liberal leaders from Europe and Africa for the advancement of sustainable development.



