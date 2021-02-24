General News of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Rename KIA after Nkrumah – CPP appeals to government

Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has appealed to the government to rename the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in honor of the first president of Ghana and founder of the party, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



A statement signed by CPP’s General Secretary, Nana Yaa Akyempim Jantuah on 24 February 2021 indicated: “It is obvious that the 24th February 1966 Coup has been the foundation of the socio-economic woes of this country. It is also unfortunate that our main Airport of international repute is named after a coup maker (Kotoka), and on this matter, the CPP is asking the government to consider renaming the Airport after Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah to show the world that Ghana does not glorify coup-makers who always derail the agenda of development for this nation”.



Recounting activities that led to the 24 February 1966 coup which overthrew Dr Kwame Nkrumah and the aftermath 55 years ago, the statement noted that “Indeed, the coup ended the development agenda that was set out by the CPP government at the time which was meant to propel this nation into prosperity and economic growth. In fact, it marked the beginning of mass unemployment as we see today, a hopeless health care service, lack of adequate infrastructure and an ineffective educational system, poverty, nepotism, indiscipline, corruption, and the misuse of the financial and natural resources of this country”.



The CPP, therefore, called for collaborative efforts to “resist the 'Rule of the Oppressor' and together forge ahead to help industrialize this nation for employment and economic development, prevent corruption and nepotism, prudently manage our financial and natural resources, create a free education system at all levels, a good health care system and hope for the youth”.



