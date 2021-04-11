Remembering Prince Philip: Moments Ghana's presidents shared with British royal

General News of Sunday, 11 April 2021

Since the announced passing of the death of Prince Charles of Britain, the longest-serving consort (69 years 62 days) of the British monarch, tributes have poured in for the late husband of Queen Elizabeth II, who died at 99.



Leaders across the world have joined in the tall chain of people paying tributes even as many have touted the supported nature of the late former Navy officer.



But here in Ghana, it has not only been a privilege to have had the late royal of the British monarchy been associated with the country in one too many ways, but our recent history has recorded at least three instances when our Heads of State have been honoured to be in the presence of Prince Philip.



The late former presidents, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and Flt. Lt, Jerry John Rawlings, and President John Agyekum Kufuor all shared some truly memorable moments with the Queen and her late husband.



Here are a few photos as we remember the late Duke of Edinburgh:







