Remembering Dr Emmanuel Ababio Tetteh, the 'first black man' to own a Mercedes Benz in Hungary

Twenty-five years ago, one of Ghana’s leading specialist obstetrician and gynecologists, Dr Emmanuel Kobina Ababio Tetteh, died.



He was 59 years old and left behind a wife and a number of children; three of whom have become idols in the political space in the last two decades.



In a post to celebrate 25 years (March 14, 1999 – March 14, 2023) since his passing, one of his daughters, who is the sitting Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya West, Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui, said her father died at the prime of his life and profession.



“Passed on at 59 when he was in the prime of his life and profession as a specialist in Obstetrics and Gynaecology; a statesman, a nationalist, a father, a family man, his impact and dreams continue to live through us,” she wrote.



The MP also said that someone told her that her late father was the first black man in Hungary to own a Mercedes Benz.



“He hailed from Awutu Obrachire...a lecturer in kumasi once told me he was the 1st black man to own a mercedes benz in Hungary, to us he was our dear father, the simple man with a golden heart,” she added.



According to her, her late father’s influence was so great that there were several people who came from as far as Cote d’Ivoire to be treated by him.



One of the MP’s sister, Hanna Serwaa Tetteh, who is also a former Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya West, is the current Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa of the United Nations.



She was also a Minister of Trade and Industry and also Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ghana.



Their youngest sister, who has recently been in the political spotlight recently, is Gabriella Tetteh, a communications member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



