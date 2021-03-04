Regional News of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Source: GNA

Remember your pledge to peace – NCCE

National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) logo

The Builsa North Municipal Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has reminded the leadership of the two major political parties of their pledge to peace before, during and after the 2020 elections.



It said the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress owed the country a duty to ensure that Ghanaians lived peacefully after the election petition verdict.



Mr Jeffrey Adda, the Builsa North Municipal Director of the NCCE, called on supporters of the two parties to co-exist peacefully and maintain the existing peace in the country.



He said the Presidential Election Peace Pack, the pledge to keep the peace, accept the election results, or otherwise challenge it peacefully in court, was binding on them.



Mr Adda, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Sandema, the Builsa North Municipal capital of the Upper East Region, after the verdict of the court, said the election petition had once again added to the democratic credentials of Ghana.



“It also underscores the need to build and sustain trust in our democratic institutions,” he said.



Mr Adda commended the aggrieved party for its decision to seek court intervention to resolve its grievances over the election results and urged the members to remain calm.



“It is important to recognise that in all democracies, a verdict of this kind will always bring indignation and disappointment to some and jubilation and satisfaction to others.”



“We should all be mindful of our actions and inactions after the verdict. What is important for us as a people is our collective resolve to maintain the peace and stability of our country,” he said.



Mr Adda urged supporters of both the NPP and the NDC to live up to expectation and avoid violence and aggressive conduct that would endanger national peace and security to the threat of democracy.



“We must all remember to put Ghana first. We urge fellow citizens, political parties and the media to remain calm and uphold the peace.”