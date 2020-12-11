General News of Friday, 11 December 2020

Remember the peace pact you signed, no violence - IDEG To NDC, NPP

Senior Research Fellow at IDEG, Kwesi Jonah

The Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG) said in resolving the political controversy over the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections results, violence should not be not option.



IDEG has since reminded the parties to be guided by the peace pact they signed before the 2020 general elections.



“We appeal to the leaders and supporters of the two parties, to conduct themselves peacefully, mindful of the commitments their presidential candidates made by signing the Presidential Election Peace Pact on Thursday 4th December 2020 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra.”



The Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, on Friday December 4, 2020, signed a Presidential Elections Peace Pact (PEPP) at a ceremony in Accra.



The two leaders committed them and their supporters to non-violence, resort to judicial process to seek redress in case of disputes and work towards eradicating vigilantism.



The event was witnessed by the Chairman of the National Peace Council (NPC), Reverend Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahohuo Yaw Gyebi II and the Executive Director of the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG), Dr. Emmanuel O. Akwetey.



The Third High-Level Meeting of the PEPP 2020 was convened by the Office of the National Chief Imam, the NPC, the National House of Chiefs and IDEG.



It was on the theme “Eradicating Electoral Violence in Ghana’s Democracy: The Role of Political Leadership.





