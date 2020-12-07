Politics of Monday, 7 December 2020

'Remember the manhood of a poor man annoys a woman’- Vicky Hamah tells youth ahead of polls

Former Deputy Communications Minister, Vicky Hamah

The former Deputy Communications Minister, Victoria Hamah has advised the unemployed youths to vote out Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his abysmal New Patriotic Party government.



According to the curvaceous Ghanaian politician, the youths should do everything possible not renew the mandate of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo because the New Patriotic Party will further deepen their poverty status if they are given another four years.



She further reminded them that the pen!s of a broke person doesn’t appeal to any woman so they should firmly embed this in their subconscious mind as the general presidential and parliamentary elections take place today, Decemeber7, 2020.



‘When you are unemployed and poor your penis is of no use to any woman. So Vote against Corruption because it’s corruption that makes you poor not ‘penis morality!’ she said in a Facebook post.



