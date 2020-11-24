Politics of Tuesday, 24 November 2020

Source: GNA

Remember the good works of NPP and vote for the party – Samira Bawumia

Samira Bawumia

Samira Bawumia, wife of the Vice President, has urged the people of the New Edubiase constituency to remember the good works of the New Patriotic Party and vote for it in the December 7, elections.



She said Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the NPP had done very well in their first term in government and there was the need for Ghanaians to renew the party’s mandate to continue its national transformation agenda.



Hajia Bawumia made the call when she met the chiefs and people of Atobiase in the Adansi South District.



She said the introduction of the many social intervention policies was a clear demonstration of the government’s commitment to improving the living conditions of the people in the country.



Hajia Bawumia mentioned the introduction of the free senior high school policy, Zongo development fund, health insurance scheme, planting for food and jobs, one district one factory and others, as a deliberate effort by the government to transform the country’s economy to improve the living conditions of the people.



She asked the people to vote massively for the NPP to help it continue its transformation agenda.



Nana Kofi Owusu, Krontihene of Adansi Atobiase lauded the government for the massive development projects in the area and said the people were solidly behind the government in the December elections.



GNA

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.