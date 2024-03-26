Remember Mahama said 4 years is not enough to transform a country – Ahiagbah to electorates

Politics of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has reiterated why he thinks John Dramani Mahama should not be given another shot at the presidency.



He argued that apart from John Dramani Mahama being a lame-duck president if given the opportunity, the former president has said in the past that four years is not enough to provide the needed development the country needs.



Ahiagbah said he believes that Ghana needs a leader who will hit the ground running and tackle the country’s challenges head-on.



The Communications Director of the NPP added that, that is where Dr Mahamudu Bawumia comes in with his time, energy, and vision to deliver bold solutions for our future.



"We need a leader who can hit the ground running and tackle our country’s challenges head-on. Dr. Bawumia is the right candidate for the job. He has the time, energy, and vision to deliver bold solutions for our future. Choose progress and stability over chaos," he said.



Read His Statement Below



The 2024 election is critical for Ghana’s future, and it must be about more than just ideas and visions. We must consider how much time a candidate has to implement their plans.



Former President Mahama has admitted that it’s impossible to transform a country in four years. So, even if he wins, he won’t be able to deliver on his promises. Why vote for someone who can’t make a real difference?



Furthermore, if Mahama wins, he will be a lame duck from day one. The struggle for leadership within the NDC will begin immediately, leading to chaos and uncertainty for our nation.



Vote Bawumia for President.