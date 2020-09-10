Regional News of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Remember Ketu South in development - Novihoho Afaglo

The Chief Executive Officer of Marrer Ghana Limited and Susatgad Boat Building and Fishing Industries, Novihoho Afaglo has slammed both the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for failing to develop the Volta Region.



According to the CEO, both the NPP and NDC have failed the people of Volta because a region which for a long time has been described as a world bank for a party but still lack behind in development.



Mr Afaglo said it is time the people from the Volta Region do away with both the NPP and NDC due to lack of development and false promises since the Provisional National Defense Council (NDC) era.



“What it is now is that until these two parties finds it necessary to establish schools and setup factories to create employment for the youth and support the agricultural sector to help the indigenes, the people would continue to wallow in poverty,” he stated.



Mr Afaglo said after parent struggle to pay huge sums of money to foot their children’s school fees, they come out of school unemployed and become a burden to the society as graduate finds themselves back on the streets engaging in all kind of societal ills.



“I am pleading with the sitting government Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to throw light on the people of Ketu South District to enable them change the mentality of the fact that the Volta Region is an NDC stronghold,” he requested.



The CEO calls on the President not to ignore the plight of the people of Ketu South adding that, that will charge their mentality and will reward his government.



“We all are sons and daughters of this great nation and it is our humble plea that the President would let this go down in the history books as the one who have turn things around in terms of development in the district.”



He said the political figures that have emerge from Ketu South in these two parties such as Archibald Letsa, Okudzeto Ablakwa, Dzifa Gomashie and a host of others representing the Volta region have out lived their usefulness.



Mr Afaglo said the only development in the area are those that their forefathers and fathers did during the PNDC era such as establishing schools and others.



“My father Tougbui Satsimadza Afari II single handedly began to develop the Ketu South District by building schools, hospitals and investing in the agricultural sector and the above mentioned names can’t do better even in politics,” he stated.

