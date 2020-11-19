General News of Thursday, 19 November 2020

Source: GBC Ghana

Remand warrant for 29 Western Togoland separatists renewed for two weeks

File photo of the some of the secessionists with their flag

The 29 accused persons who have been charged with treason felony in the Western Togoland saga were left murmuring in court when their remand warrant was renewed for two weeks.



This was after lawyers of the accused persons had prayed the court to grant bail to the accused persons of which the court declined.



The lawyers urged the court to remand the accused persons for one week to allow the prosecution to deal with their investigations instead of the usual two weeks for remand.



The circuit court judge, Rosemary Baah Tosu, remanded the accused persons to two weeks which fall on the second of next month.



At this point, all the accused persons in the courtroom were heard murmuring.



State prosecutors told the Court that the state is not interested in chasing innocent people.



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sylvester Asare told the court that officers have been sent into the bush in their attempt to conclude investigations.



He, therefore, prayed the court to remand the accused persons for further two weeks for the prosecution to continue with its investigations.





