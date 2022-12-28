Remain committed and work hard to ‘break the 8’ – Atiwa East MP charges delegates

General News of Wednesday, 28 December 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

The Member of Parliament for the Atiwa East in the Eastern Region, Abena Osei-Asare is confident that the governing party will break the country’s eight-year political jinx.



According to the lawmaker, the party’s strength, survival, and continuous stay in power largely depend on the commitment and hard work of the NPP polling station executives.



She urged delegates to eschew all forms of rancour and backbiting and unite to champion the party’s course.



“You have been given the opportunity to serve [as a party executive]. It is now time for you to work hard in your various polling stations to ensure that NPP remains in power. Let’s eschew attempts to disunite the party. This is the surest way to appreciate our votes during the general elections”, Abena admonished the delegates in Twi.



Economy will bounce back



The MP, who doubles as the Deputy Minister of Finance, made the remarks during an interaction with delegates in her constituency at Anyinam on Saturday (December 24).



She indicated that the government recognised the difficulties Ghanaians are facing and is determined to work hard to turn the economy around which has been much affected by COVID-19 and the Russian-Ukraine war.



“Things have been tough this year”, she admitted. “But I know by the grace of God the Akufo-Addo administration will implement policies to turn things around”.



“I urge you to support the government and communicate its good works to the populace”, she added.



More projects in Atiwa East



The MP, who doubles as the Deputy Minister of Finance, made the remarks during an interaction with delegates in her constituency at Anyinam on Saturday (December 24).



The occasion was also to review the year’s activities and discuss the general development of the constituency.



“My office has initiated more projects and as I speak TVET education is in the offing. A contract has been awarded to construct a boys’ and girls’ dormitory for it to start. GETFund is also financing the construction of a six-unit classroom block and toilet facilities for Abekwase, Subriso and other communities”, the MP said as she touted most of her achievements during the year.



The interaction also came off on Christmas eve. Delegates received gift packages as they celebrate Christmas this year.



Some of the items were rice, tomatoes, oil, and other goodies. The MP is expected to hold a children’s party as part of activities to mark the Christmas season.



