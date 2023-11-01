Remain calm - Garu MP urges residents after military brutalities

General News of Wednesday, 1 November 2023

The Member of Parliament for Garu and Tempane, Albert Alalzuuga Akuka, has called for calm among his constituents in the wake of military brutalities against innocent residents of Garu town and Bugre, both in the Garu and Tempane constituencies, on Sunday, October 29, 2023.



Speaking in parliament on November 1, Akuka emphasized the importance of residents maintaining peace during these distressing moments.



"I urge residents of Garu and Tempane to remain calm and peaceful in these excruciatingly painful moments while the respective institutions attend to the calls and demands that I am making. It is imperative that total transparency, accountability, and open communication are applied in addressing this issue. If Ghana's democracy is to be taken seriously in the global space, these types of archaic and unwarranted actions by our respected men and women in uniform cannot and must not be countenanced," he urged.



Recent reports indicated that a group of military personnel conducted a dawn raid in Garu, during which they allegedly assaulted local residents.



The Ghana Armed Forces defended their actions, claiming that the military operation was in response to an attack by irate youth on national security operatives in the area.



In an official statement, the Ministry of National Security refuted the claims made by the residents, asserting that the operation was a joint effort to seize weapons following an October 24 attack by a vigilante group in Garu.



However, MP Albert Alalzuuga Akuka remains steadfast in refuting the National Security's claims, insisting that the residents were brutalized for no apparent reason.



