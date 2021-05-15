Remain at post – Greater Accra Regional Minister to MMDCEs

Regional News of Saturday, 15 May 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey has directed all Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives(MMDCEs) to remain at post as per the Presidential Directive referenced SCR/DA 39/314/01 on 11th January 2021.



The directive follows the circulation on social media of a message saying “All MMDCEs are to hand over to their respective Coordinating Directors by close of Thursday, 20th May 2021.”



A statement signed by Felicia Dapaah, Chief Director, Office of the Regional Co-ordinating Council on behalf of the Minister asked MMDCEs to disregard the message and stay in office.