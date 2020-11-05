General News of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Relying on donor support for our activities not helpful - NCCE boss

Josephine Nkrumah, Chair of the National Commission for Civic Education

Chair of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) Josephine Nkrumah has said her outfit's dependence on external sponsorship for their activities has negatively impacted the commission’s work.



According to her, donor support comes with its own conditions which may not be in the interest of Ghana.



Speaking to 3FM on Thursday, November 5, the NCCE boss raised concerns on the need to look inwardly for financial support for the commission.



“To constantly depend on external resources for [our activities], does not say much for us as a country,” she said, and further suggested: “We must be able to say we are driving our national psyche. This is our agenda for it.”



She also called on stakeholders to help the NCCE have access to local funds to enable them to carry out their civic education.



“If we constantly leave it in the hands of external parties, they also have their interest that they are looking at and that will always override your interest.



“So while we continue to lambast the NCCE, let us begin to advocate for more to be given to us in order for us to perform, It is very important.”



She further urged the electorate to stay engaged on key issues ahead of the December polls.



“Stay engaged in order to make an informed choice. If you are paying attention to what people are saying, you will then be able to decide for yourself if the message they are giving you resonates with you,” she said.





