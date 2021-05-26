Relocation of onion sellers: Some MPs thwarting our efforts - G/A Regional Minister threatens showdown

General News of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has threatened to mention the names of about seven (7) Members of Parliament (MPs) who are standing in the way of progress in the Greater Accra region.



These MPs, according to the Minister, reportedly had a secret meeting with the leaders of the onion sellers association and convinced them to resist their proposed relocation from Agbogbloshie to Adjen Kotoku.



But the Regional Minister warned that his outfit will not countenance any resistance or opposition to agreed principles.



"The onion sellers after having so many discussions; we went through a lot of processes, now you show bad faith and follow these MPs? I can assure them that if by 1st July, they have not relocated, we will move them".



Speaking in an interaction on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Henry Quartey who doubles as the MP for Ayawaso Central Constituency said, "when something goes wrong during the relocation, I will disclose the names of the MPs; they are about seven and blame them for any unforeseen situation".



"The MPs want to hide behind the onion sellers because of their political ambition, but if they (Onion sellers) don't move, we will move them," he assured.



Listen to him in the video below:







