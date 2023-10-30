Relocate flood victims or we will occupy Saglemi housing - Battor Mankrado

Regional News of Monday, 30 October 2023

Source: Albert Gooddays, Contributor

Victims of the Akosombo dam spillage disaster in the three Tongu districts of the Volta Region continue to appeal for a permanent solution to their challenge.



Since the overflow of the dam which has displaced over 30,000 residents including children in the region, businesses, education and livelihoods have been stalled.



The victims have since called on the government for resettlement.



In North Tongu the epic sector, about 12,000 persons have been displaced.



Speaking about their predicaments, Togbe Mankrado Borbordzi VII of Battor in the Tongu traditional area has reiterated the call for the government to consider a relocation plan or he'll mobilise his subjects to occupy the abandoned Saglemi housing project.



He gave a two-week ultimatum to the government to act or they act.



"I am making a demand to the government that by two weeks, the government has to come out with plans for we the Voltarians along the river areas, the affected people along the affected areas. After two weeks if we do not hear anything, we are going to mobilise VIP buses and move all our people to Saglemi," he said.



He said this on Sunday after Tobinco visited the area and donated pharmaceutical products and relief items to the victims.



He also revealed that there is a vast state land acquired by Dr Kwame Nkrumah in Aveyime for future development, however, the government should use a portion of the land for the resettlement plan.



The chief referred their case to the Apeate explosion. He said the displaced Apeate community was rebuilt and so the flood victims also need the same treatment.



"They've given them (Apeate residents) a quarter and we deserve more than that," he added.



Mankrado Borbordzi called on his subjects not to return to their homes even if the water recedes.



Experts say the buildings are now a death trap as the flood is likely to weaken them.