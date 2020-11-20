Religion of Friday, 20 November 2020

Source: GNA

Religious organizations must exhibit commitment to peaceful polls

Reverend David Biney, Head Pastor, Christ Apostolic Church International

Reverend David Biney, Head Pastor of the Cape Coast Circuit of Christ Apostolic Church International (CACI), has called on all religious organizations to exhibit commitment and dedication to national peace and harmony before, during after the December 7 polls.



They must effectively collaborate, pray, and seek peace as the scriptures enjoined every Christian to pray, fast, and pursue peace and dwell in harmony with everyone.



Making the call and his solemn pledge to peace in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Rev Biney reminded all to be peace ambassadors as that was the panacea for accelerated national development.



He said God's favour was upon the nation and since it was God who enthrones and dethrones leaders, He will once again, lead the nation to yet another violent free election.



“Ghana had over the years enjoyed the peace and the blessings of God in all circumstances”, Rev Biney said and expressed confidence that the good hands of God would continue to have mercy on the country and the elections would be conducted peacefully.



He tasked the youth to side-step violence and any act that would derail the nation's peace and tranquillity.



They must remain calm, be polite and inculcate in themselves the Ghanaian culture and the teachings of the Bible, and not to allow themselves to be used as instruments to perpetuate violence in the country.



He emphasised that the country was bigger than any individual or political party and admonished all political parties and politicians to embrace peace even in the face of provocations.

