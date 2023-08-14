Relief and Aid International commissions borehole at Kpobiman

Regional News of Monday, 14 August 2023

A Non-Governmental Organization, Relief and Aid International, has commissioned a borehole for residents of Kpobiman in Accra.



The commissioning of the borehole which was held on Saturday, August 12, 2023, was commissioned by the Paramount Chief of the Gbese Traditional Area, Nii Ayi Bonte II.



The construction of the project is to provide sustainable access to clean water, bringing hope and relief to areas that have limited access to water.



Speaking at the short ceremony to hand over the water borehole project to the community, Nii Ayi Bonte II commended the founder of Relief and Aid International, Peggy Adamafio for her benevolence to the community.



“Today is a big day and I want to state that the woman, Peggy Ayikaley Adamafio. who did this is a native of this land, she is from the second ruling house of Gbese,” the Gbese Mantse stated.



He added, “She wanted to do something for us and I suggested that she bring her next project to Kpobiman and she has indeed glorified God with her works. We the people of Gbese have the biggest land in Greater Accra and there is more to come.”



Relief and Aid International is a foundation committed to the service of the needy and creating community assert that will benefit the community and its environment.



The foundation also aims to enable the aged and their dependents to sustain themselves as well as take care of the sick and donation.



Over the years, Relief and Aid International has provided portable water to communities and has granted scholarships to needy but brilliant students across the country.







