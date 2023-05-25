Release money to heads of Senior High Schools for effective running - Minority To Government

General News of Thursday, 25 May 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Minority in Parliament has asked government to release funds to the various Heads of the Senior High Schools in the country for effective running of the schools.



According to them, they have observed with keen interest the statement made by the International Monetary Fund regarding the poor implementation and targeting of the Free SHS programme in Ghana.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme in relation to a statement on the free SHS policy, deputy ranking member of the Education Committee of Parliament, Clement Apaak explained that the minority wants to put on record that since 2017 when the programme was implemented, they cautioned government about it.



"This was not heeded and was described as a propaganda," he said.



Read Statement Below:



MINORITY STATEMENT ON IMF's COMMENTS ON THE FREE SHS PROGRAMME



The Minority wants to put on record that since 2017 when the programme was implemented, we cautioned government to hasten slowly so that a proper roll out of the policy would be meaningful and beneficial to Ghanaians. This was not heeded and was described as a propaganda.



The Minority again in 2019, two years after the implementation of the policy called on the government to review the policy but this request for a review was misconstrued to mean cancelation. Areas that the Minority and former President of the Republic, John Dramani Mahama identified for review are exactly what the IMF has identified.



These include serious targeting of the vulnerable in the senior high schools that needed support. That was what was done by the NDC government when it introduced the progressively Free SHS in 2015.



Infrastructure remains a big challenge in the senior high schools. A large number of projects started by the President Mahama administration to provide enough space for both accommodation and academic work remains uncompleted. If government had not abandoned these projects, the infrastructure deficits would have been minimal. This was the vision of President Mahama that going into the future, enrolment into secondary schools was going to increase tremendously.



It was also observed in the report that there is a neglect of basic education. The Minority has noted this every year, especially during budget sessions, that the neglect of the basic education by this government was going to have a negative impact on the quality of education that we want for our children. We have observed the dwindling allocation of funds for basic education but government has been adamant in this direction.



The Minority wants to put on record that in the 2020 Manifesto of the NDC, we categorically stated that we would engage and involve the private senior high schools in the Free SHS programme and that remains a commitment the next NDC government will do.



In conclusion, the Minority wants the government to as a matter of urgency release money to the heads of Senior High Schools to enable them run their schools efficiently.



Additionally, the current calendar for the senior high schools must be reviewed because the first year students who reported in February this year and went on holidays during Easter are still home. This is impacting negatively on their academic work. In the end they are unable to do the three years of the secondary school programme.



It is our belief that this government which claims to be a 'listening government' will listen to what the IMF has said and give our future leaders the quality of education that they deserve so that in the next two decades the country does not suffer any human resource challenges.