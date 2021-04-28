Rejuvenate agric sector to enable NPP break 8-yr jinx – Pianim to Agic Minister

Politics of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Source: 3 News

An economist, Mr. Kwame Pianim has asked the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to grow the agric sector of the Ghanaian economy in order to win the 2024 elections.



He said this while speaking at the 16th Re-Akoto Memorial Lectures on the theme ‘The legacy of the Baffour Osei Akoto: A family man, chief and Statesman’ in Kumasi on Wednesday, April 28.



“For one and two of the four pillars of the party that his father worked so hard to help us establish, that will help this party break the jinx of the two terms. Of the eight elections that we’ve had, NDC has won four and NPP has also won four.



“The Minister for Food and Agriculture must be able to mechanize, rejuvenate and rehabilitate agriculture to increase output and remove the yield deficit.



“We realize that of everything we produce in Ghana, we only attain 50% of the attainable world yield; maize, rice, cocoa, just name it.”



“If we are able to improve and overcome that yield deficit and the one district one factory [initiative] gets the output to process in the districts where the young people live and stay, they will be able to have good-paying jobs to stay in the districts so that they don’t come to the towns to burden the already overtasked social infrastructure.”