General News of Friday, 14 August 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Rejoinder: Wontumi, Tracey Boakye our major headache now - Ashanti NDC Youth Caucus

The Ashanti Regional Youth Wing of the NDC has sighted a publication by Kasapafmonline culled by ghanaweb with the above caption. We would have ordinarily disregarded any publication attributed to Wontumi but for the mischief therein.



We state on record, for the general public, that the NDC in Ashanti Region does not have any such group or any of the actors listed as members. The story, as our investigation has uncovered, is engineered by Wontumi to advance his self promotional enterprise which has been a tool for influence and blackmail in Government and his party.



We are on a crucial mission and would not want to be distracted by an inferior self acclaimed millionaire whose wealth is only demonstrated by word of mouth. Cheap braggart indeed !



We entreat the media to be circumspect in their reportage as we inch closer to elections 2020.



The Ashanti Regional Youth Wing is focused towards a noble course to rescue Ghana from the NPP Government that has been useless in the Ashanti region with nothing to tout as an achievement but shameless noises.



Thank You.



Onasis Kobby



Deputy Regional Youth Organiser, NDC -AR.

