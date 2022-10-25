Rejoice the Lord is King: Methodist Church calls for special prayers on galamsey

Religion of Tuesday, 25 October 2022

Source: Methodist Church Ghana

Dear Members:



This message is from our Minister-in-charge, the Rt. Rev. John DeGraft Priddy to all members.



We are all aware of the destruction that GALAMSEY (or Gather them and sell) has, and is still causing to our beautiful country Ghana; some of our water bodies completely destroyed due to the irresponsible mining practices, our health affected due to consumption of contaminated water with dangerous minerals such as mercury.



The directive from the Methodist Ghana Conference Office is that this week Monday October 24 to Friday October 28, 2022 should be set aside for SPECIAL PRAYERS against this scourge called galamsey.



The Christian Council of Ghana, also directs that all church members are to put on red bands throughout the week, as a sign of our collective fight against GALAMSEY. Members Let us wear our bands with pride.



The Minister in Charge, Rt. Rev. John DeGraft Priddy therefore directs that this message is passed on to every member of Christ the King church, through our bible classes, organisations and any other grouping. Let us pray individually to God throughout this week.



On Friday all members are invited to join in the Prayer Meeting in the Church auditorium, as we all submit in fervent corporate prayer to God, to deliver us from this national problem. We will also pray for God’s wisdom and courage for our Leaders and ourselves, to put a stop to this.

God bless us all