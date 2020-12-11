Politics of Friday, 11 December 2020

Rejecting results of the election does not invalidate them - Anyidoho

Koku Anyidoho, Founder of the Atta Mills Institute

Former Deputy General Secretary for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Koku Anyidoho has said that rejecting the results does not negate the elections held in the country.



At a press conference late-night Wednesday, December 9, 2020, the Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Tamale South Haruna Iddrisu said the NDC has “overwhelming” evidence that proves that the party’s candidate, John Dramani Mahama won the election.



“We have come to only one irresistible conclusion, that it is a flawed discredited election and therefore we reject the presidential result without any reservation,” he said.



The NDC made its position clear after the Electoral Commission Chairperson declared the sitting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as President-elect.



But in a tweet reacting to the NDC’s position, Koku Anyidoho indicated that their move to reject the declaration does not negate the results of the election.



He said, “Non-acceptance of Elections Results by a political party, does not negate the validity of the Declared Results by the Electoral Commission”.

