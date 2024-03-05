'Rejected stones' turned cornerstones: The stories of Lydia Alhassan and Ophelia Hayford

Politics of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Two female parliamentarians who have arguably won the admiration of many Ghanaians across the political divide are the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, and her colleague MP for Mfantseman, Ophelia Mensah Hayford.



These women are probably among the finest legislators in the Parliament of Ghana, if not the best two female legislators on the Majority Caucus, although all these remain contestable.



But one thing that cannot be taken away from them is the fact that they have individually been playing very important roles in the 8th Parliament of Ghana.



Lydia Seyram Alhassan, for instance, serves on the Health Committee, the Mines and Energy Committee, and the Business Committee of Parliament.



She was also Deputy Majority Whip until her recent appointment as the Minister-designate for Sanitation and Water Resources.



Ophelia Hayford, on the other hand, serves on the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament as well as the House Committee.



She recently drew praises from a section of Ghanaians following her brilliant questioning tactics during the parliamentary public hearing on the leaked tape of an alleged plot to remove the Inspector General of the Ghana Police Service, Dr George Akuffo Dampare.



What most Ghanaians may have perhaps forgotten about these women is how they became Members of Ghana’s parliament.



These women, with no prior interests or experiences in politics, decided to delve into Ghana’s 'dirty' political landscape, as some put it, in honour of their late husbands.



Lydia Seyram Alhassan







In 2019, Lydia Alhassan succeeded her late husband, Emmanuel Kyeremateng Agyarko, as the MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, who died while in office.



Lydia Alhassan, determined to continue the legacy of her husband, contested in the contest on January 31, 2019, in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, and won.



She sought re-election in the 2020 parliamentary elections and was retained after seeing off stiff competition from actor cum politician, John Dumelo.



After her re-election, Lydia Alhassan was chosen to be part of the leadership of the Majority Caucus of Parliament, as Deputy Majority Chief Whip, even though she had only been in the House for only two years at that time.



Her hard work also earned her an appointment as the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo when a new reshuffle announcement was made on February 14, 2024.



Lydia Alhassan founded the Lymens Medical Supplies Limited, a wholesale pharmaceutical company in Ghana, which she established at age 24.



Before becoming an MP, she was the Vice Chairperson of the Pharmaceutical Importers and Wholesalers Association of Ghana and an executive member of the Chamber of Pharmacy Ghana.



She holds an MBA in Marketing from the University of Ghana Business School, Legon, and a Bachelor of Administration degree from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).



Ophelia Mensah Hayford







Just like Lydia Alhassan, Ophelia Hayford, a decorated police officer, left her career in the Ghana Police Service to fill the shoes of her husband, Ekow Quansah Hayford, who was murdered by some unknown assailants when he was the sitting MP for the Mfantseman Constituency.



Ophelia Hayford, who was an Assistant Superintendent of Police, resigned from the Ghana Police Service to accept the nomination of the New Patriotic Party as the party’s candidate for the Mfantseman by-election in 2020, in honour of her husband.



She won the by-elections and the main parliamentary elections that followed on December 7, 2020.



President Akufo-Addo appointed her as the Minister for Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, on February 14, 2024.



She holds a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science and Linguistics and an LLB in Criminal Law; International Human Rights Law and Administrative Law.



Ophelia Hayford, who served in the police service for 27 years, once served as Chief Inspector and a member of the Interpol Unit at the CID Headquarters.



BAI/AE



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



