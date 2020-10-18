Politics of Sunday, 18 October 2020

Reject claims that I’ll cancel free SHS – Mahama

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has maintained that he will continue implementation of the free senior high school (SHS) programme if he wins this year’s elections.



He called on Ghanaians to reject claims by his opponents that he will cancel the programme should he be elected during the polls on December 7.



Mr Mahama said he is aware of claims on social media being propagated but his opponents that he will abrogate the programme and so he should not be voted for.



But he said he recognizes the benefits of the programme to Ghanaians hence, will not attempt to suspend it.



He said, rather, within one year of his administration, he will cancel the double track system that has been introduced by this current administration and introduce a better system to accommodate more students.



The former President said these when he was addressing chiefs and traditional leaders in Ajumako Ba on Saturday October 17.



“My opponents are claiming that I will cancel free SHS and so I should not be voted for. I have never said anywhere that I will cancel, I won’t do that".



“What I said was that within one year of an NDC administration the double track will be removed,” he said.



Mr Mahama further told the chiefs and the gathering that he will uplift the status of the Satellite campus of the University of Education Campus Winneba in Ajumako to a fully-fledged university.



“We will convert it into fully-fledged university and that is the assurance I am giving,” he said.

