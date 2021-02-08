General News of Monday, 8 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Reject Muntaka’s apology – Maurice Ampaw to Chief Justice

Private legal practitioner lawyer Maurice Ampaw

Maurice Ampaw, a private legal practitioner has suggested that the Chief Justice, Anin Yeboah will be setting a bad precedent if he accepts the apology offered by the Member of Parliament for Asawase Muntaka Mubarak over the bribery allegation he made against a Supreme Court judge.



Maurice Ampaw told Okay FM that is in the interest of the judiciary and the country that investigations are conducted into the allegations to establish the truthfulness or otherwise of Muntaka’s statement.



He, therefore, appealed to the Chief Justice to reject the apology and continue with the process instituted to unravel the truth.



He noted that the statement by the Minority Chief Whip has called into question the integrity of all judges and that only investigations can help revert same.



“You have evidence that someone committed a crime and you are hiding it. I’m calling on the Chief Justice and the judiciary not to accept the apology. They should attach the apology to the evidence and send it to the CID for investigation. They should add Dr Ayine too because he looks like a good informant. If not for, Ghanaians will never trust the judiciary. They will also be accused of being corrupt” he said.



Muntaka in his apology stated that for the sake of the country’s democracy, he has retracted his statement. He failed to admit guilt but apologized for making the statement.



“I have reflected deeply and consulted broadly on the aftermath and disclosure I made during an interview on Joy News TV on 10th January 2021.”



“The disclosure was made based on a report from a trusted colleague which was that she had been approached by a Justice of the Supreme Court Judge seeking to entice her to vote for a particular candidate during the contest for the Speakership of Parliament,” portions of the statement added.



